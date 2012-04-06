By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE, April 6 Bosnian club Borac Banjaluka
and Serbia's Radnicki Kragujevac have both been banned from
staging home matches while Partizan Belgrade and Vojvodina Novi
Sad are awaiting their punishments following a week of violence
in the former Yugoslavia.
The Bosnian Football Federation has ordered Borac to play
six home games behind closed doors after crowd trouble forced
their cup match with visiting Zeljeznicar Sarajevo to be
abandoned on Wednesday. The match has also been awarded to
Zeljeznicar.
Borac fans hit a linesman with a missile in the second half
when the visitors were leading 1-0 and the referee stopped the
match, making it the second successive fixture between these two
teams to be abandoned.
Last September's league match at the same venue was halted
after Borac fans invaded the pitch and hurled rocks and flares
at Zeljeznicar supporters.
Radnicki Kragujevac of Serbia will play one home match
behind closed doors after their fans shouted abusive nationalist
slogans against Red Star Belgrade's Croatian manager Robert
Prosinecki on Wednesday.
The home fans also produced an offensive banner against
former Croatia midfielder Prosinecki, who won the 1991 European
Cup with Red Star. The game ended in a 0-0 draw.
Partizan are still to receive a verdict after their fans
shouted ethnically motivated insults against visiting fans
during a 4-1 win over Vojvodina Novi Sad, whose supporters in
turn attempted a pitch invasion.
Having announced the punitive measures, the Serbian Football
Association issued a statement saying it was committed to
pursuing a policy of zero tolerance for any kind of nationalism,
racism and chauvinism.
Serbian champions and cup holders Partizan are at home to
Red Star in a potentially explosive second leg of their cup
semi-final on Wednesday, having lost the reverse fixture 2-0
last month.
The Belgrade derby has a history of serious crowd trouble
although the last few matches between Serbia's bitter rivals
were incident-free.
(Editing by Mike Collett)