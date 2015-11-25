BRUSSELS Nov 25 Belgian side Club Bruges will play Thursday's Europa League match against Napoli behind closed doors following the threat of a possible Paris-style attack in Belgium.

Capital Brussels has been on maximum alert since Saturday, meaning the threat of an attack is "imminent", while the rest of the country is one level from the top, implying a "possible and probable" threat.

Club Bruges said on its website that the city's mayor had taken the decision to bar all supporters, saying security could not be guaranteed at the match, with local police already stretched and federal police drawn to Brussels due to the security situation.

Belgium has been at centre of investigations into the Nov. 13 Paris attacks after it emerged that at least two of the suicide bombers had been living in the country. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)