BRUSSELS Aug 6 Chelsea have agreed a deal with Anderlecht to sign 18-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian club said on its website (www.rsca.be) on Saturday.

Lukaku will join the Premier League club subject to passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

"It's a shame we have to let go of Romelu, who was scouted and trained by Anderlecht, but the transfer is a win-win situation for the player and the club," Anderlecht manager Herman van Holsbeeck said.

Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas said in July he had one of the oldest squads in the Premier League and the London club were planning to invest more in younger players.

Lukaku became a household name in Belgium when he was top scorer in the domestic league in the 2009/2010 season aged 16.

Anderlecht did not disclose how much Chelsea had agreed to pay for Lukaku, who scored his first two international goals against Russia in November last year.

