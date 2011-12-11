Dec 11 Belgian championship result and standings
on Sunday.
Club Bruges 1 STVV 0
Played on Saturday
Ghent 0 Beerschot 1
Kortrijk 1 Westerlo 0
Lokeren 1 Standard Liege 1
Mons-Bergen 0 Cercle Bruges 2
OH Leuven 2 Zulte Waregem 2
Racing Genk 4 Lierse 0
Played on Friday
Mechelen 2 Anderlecht 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 17 11 3 3 33 15 36
2 Club Bruges 17 10 4 3 30 18 34
3 Ghent 17 10 3 4 38 19 33
4 Kortrijk 17 9 3 5 24 19 30
5 Cercle Bruges 17 8 6 3 22 15 30
6 Standard Liege 17 8 6 3 23 21 30
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 17 7 5 5 32 24 26
8 Beerschot 17 6 6 5 28 23 24
9 Mons-Bergen 17 6 5 6 31 29 23
10 Mechelen 17 5 4 8 22 33 19
11 Lokeren 17 4 7 6 23 25 19
12 OH Leuven 17 4 4 9 19 31 16
13 Zulte Waregem 17 2 9 6 17 24 15
14 Lierse 17 2 7 8 12 25 13
-------------------------
15 STVV 17 2 4 11 24 40 10
16 Westerlo 17 2 4 11 13 30 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
