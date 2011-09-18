Sept 18 Belgian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Ghent 0 Anderlecht 1
Lokeren 1 Club Bruges 2
Racing Genk 3 Standard Liege 0
Played on Saturday
Beerschot 2 Zulte Waregem 0
Cercle Bruges 0 Lierse 0
Kortrijk 2 OH Leuven 0
Mons-Bergen 5 Mechelen 1
Westerlo 2 STVV 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 7 4 3 0 15 7 15
2 Anderlecht 7 4 2 1 11 6 14
3 Cercle Bruges 7 4 2 1 10 7 14
4 Ghent 7 4 1 2 12 8 13
5 Mons-Bergen 7 3 3 1 17 11 12
6 Racing Genk 7 3 3 1 14 9 12
-------------------------
7 Kortrijk 7 3 2 2 10 6 11
8 Standard Liege 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
9 Mechelen 7 3 1 3 9 13 10
10 OH Leuven 7 3 0 4 8 9 9
11 Beerschot 7 2 3 2 11 10 9
12 Zulte Waregem 7 1 3 3 7 12 6
13 Lokeren 7 1 2 4 5 8 5
14 Lierse 7 0 5 2 4 6 5
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 7 1 1 5 6 15 4
16 STVV 7 0 1 6 9 21 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
