Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 4 Belgian championship results and standings on Sunday. Anderlecht 0 OH Leuven 0 Standard Liege 0 Ghent 0
Played on Saturday Cercle Bruges 1 Kortrijk 2 Lierse 2 Mechelen 2 STVV 2 Mons-Bergen 3 Westerlo 0 Club Bruges 1 Zulte Waregem 1 Lokeren 1
Played on Friday Beerschot 2 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 16 11 3 2 32 13 36 2 Ghent 16 10 3 3 38 18 33 3 Club Bruges 16 9 4 3 29 18 31 4 Standard Liege 16 8 5 3 22 20 29 5 Kortrijk 16 8 3 5 23 19 27 6 Cercle Bruges 16 7 6 3 20 15 27 ------------------------- 7 Mons-Bergen 16 6 5 5 31 27 23 8 Racing Genk 16 6 5 5 28 24 23 9 Beerschot 16 5 6 5 27 23 21 10 Lokeren 16 4 6 6 22 24 18 11 Mechelen 16 4 4 8 20 32 16 12 OH Leuven 16 4 3 9 17 29 15 13 Zulte Waregem 16 2 8 6 15 22 14 14 Lierse 16 2 7 7 12 21 13 ------------------------- 15 STVV 16 2 4 10 24 39 10 16 Westerlo 16 2 4 10 13 29 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (