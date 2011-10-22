Oct 22 Results and standings from the
Belgian
championship on Saturday
Ghent 3 Lokeren 1
Beerschot 2 Mechelen 2
Cercle Bruges 2 OH Leuven 0
Lierse 0 STVV 2
Racing Genk 2 Mons-Bergen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 10 7 2 1 20 8 23
2 Ghent 11 7 1 3 25 15 22
3 Club Bruges 10 6 4 0 20 9 22
4 Cercle Bruges 11 6 4 1 16 10 22
5 Mons-Bergen 11 4 4 3 24 19 16
6 Racing Genk 11 4 4 3 18 14 16
-------------------------
7 Standard Liege 10 4 3 3 12 15 15
8 Kortrijk 10 4 2 4 12 10 14
9 Beerschot 11 3 5 3 20 18 14
10 Lokeren 11 3 3 5 14 15 12
11 Mechelen 11 3 2 6 12 20 11
12 OH Leuven 11 3 2 6 11 19 11
13 Zulte Waregem 10 2 4 4 10 15 10
14 Lierse 11 1 6 4 6 11 9
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 10 1 4 5 8 17 7
16 STVV 11 1 2 8 18 31 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Westerlo v Anderlecht (1230)
Kortrijk v Club Bruges (1600)
Standard Liege v Zulte Waregem (1830)