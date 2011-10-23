Oct 23 Belgian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Kortrijk 2 Club Bruges 1
Standard Liege 1 Zulte Waregem 0
Westerlo 1 Anderlecht 2
Played on Saturday
Ghent 3 Lokeren 1
Beerschot 2 Mechelen 2
Cercle Bruges 2 OH Leuven 0
Lierse 0 STVV 2
Racing Genk 2 Mons-Bergen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 11 8 2 1 22 9 26
2 Ghent 11 7 1 3 25 15 22
3 Club Bruges 11 6 4 1 21 11 22
4 Cercle Bruges 11 6 4 1 16 10 22
5 Standard Liege 11 5 3 3 13 15 18
6 Kortrijk 11 5 2 4 14 11 17
-------------------------
7 Mons-Bergen 11 4 4 3 24 19 16
8 Racing Genk 11 4 4 3 18 14 16
9 Beerschot 11 3 5 3 20 18 14
10 Lokeren 11 3 3 5 14 15 12
11 Mechelen 11 3 2 6 12 20 11
12 OH Leuven 11 3 2 6 11 19 11
13 Zulte Waregem 11 2 4 5 10 16 10
14 Lierse 11 1 6 4 6 11 9
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 11 1 4 6 9 19 7
16 STVV 11 1 2 8 18 31 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
