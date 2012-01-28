Jan 28 Results and standings from the Belgian
championship on Saturday
Ghent 6 STVV 0
Beerschot 0 Anderlecht 0
Kortrijk 0 Zulte Waregem 0
Lokeren 3 Mechelen 2
Racing Genk 5 OH Leuven 0
Westerlo 0 Lierse 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 23 15 5 3 44 19 50
2 Ghent 23 13 4 6 50 25 43
3 Club Bruges 22 12 4 6 35 25 40
4 Kortrijk 23 11 5 7 28 22 38
5 Standard Liege 22 10 8 4 31 25 38
6 Racing Genk 23 10 7 6 46 31 37
-------------------------
7 Cercle Bruges 22 9 7 6 29 27 34
8 Mechelen 23 8 6 9 34 41 30
9 Beerschot 23 7 8 8 34 33 29
10 Mons-Bergen 22 7 7 8 39 40 28
11 Lokeren 23 6 9 8 31 34 27
12 Lierse 23 5 9 9 20 30 24
13 OH Leuven 23 5 7 11 27 44 22
14 Zulte Waregem 23 3 12 8 21 29 21
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 23 4 5 14 21 39 17
16 STVV 23 2 7 14 25 51 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 29
Cercle Bruges v Standard Liege (1700)
Mons-Bergen v Club Bruges (1930)