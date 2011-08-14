Aug 14 Results and standings from the Belgian
championship on Sunday
Mechelen 2 Lierse 1
Lokeren 0 Anderlecht 1
Saturday, August 13
Ghent 3 Standard Liege 1
Beerschot 3 Westerlo 1
Club Bruges 1 OH Leuven 0
Kortrijk 2 Cercle Bruges 0
Mons-Bergen 4 STVV 2
Racing Genk 2 Zulte Waregem 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Bruges 3 2 1 0 9 3 7
2 Anderlecht 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
3 Mechelen 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
4 Mons-Bergen 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
5 Racing Genk 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
6 Kortrijk 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
-------------------------
7 Zulte Waregem 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
8 Ghent 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
9 Beerschot 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
10 Standard Liege 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
11 Cercle Bruges 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
12 OH Leuven 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
13 Lierse 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
14 STVV 3 0 1 2 6 9 1
-------------------------
15 Lokeren 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
16 Westerlo 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off