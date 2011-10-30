Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Results and standings from the Belgian championship on Sunday Anderlecht 4 Lierse 0 STVV 1 Standard Liege 1
Saturday, October 29 Club Bruges 4 Racing Genk 5 Mechelen 1 Westerlo 0 Lokeren 1 Kortrijk 4 Mons-Bergen 1 Ghent 1 OH Leuven 3 Beerschot 2 Zulte Waregem 1 Cercle Bruges 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 12 9 2 1 26 9 29 2 Ghent 12 7 2 3 26 16 23 3 Cercle Bruges 12 6 5 1 17 11 23 4 Club Bruges 12 6 4 2 25 16 22 5 Kortrijk 12 6 2 4 18 12 20 6 Racing Genk 12 5 4 3 23 18 19 ------------------------- 7 Standard Liege 12 5 4 3 14 16 19 8 Mons-Bergen 12 4 5 3 25 20 17 9 OH Leuven 12 4 2 6 14 21 14 10 Mechelen 12 4 2 6 13 20 14 11 Beerschot 12 3 5 4 22 21 14 12 Lokeren 12 3 3 6 15 19 12 13 Zulte Waregem 12 2 5 5 11 17 11 14 Lierse 12 1 6 5 6 15 9 ------------------------- 15 Westerlo 12 1 4 7 9 20 7 16 STVV 12 1 3 8 19 32 6 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0