Dec 18 Belgian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Anderlecht 3 Lokeren 2
Cercle Bruges 0 Ghent 1
OH Leuven 3 Club Bruges 1
Standard Liege 0 Racing Genk 0
Played on Saturday
Lierse 2 Kortrijk 0
STVV 0 Mechelen 0
Westerlo 3 Beerschot 1
Zulte Waregem 2 Mons-Bergen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 18 12 3 3 36 17 39
2 Ghent 18 11 3 4 39 19 36
3 Club Bruges 18 10 4 4 31 21 34
4 Standard Liege 18 8 7 3 23 21 31
5 Kortrijk 18 9 3 6 24 21 30
6 Cercle Bruges 18 8 6 4 22 16 30
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 18 7 6 5 32 24 27
8 Mons-Bergen 18 7 5 6 34 31 26
9 Beerschot 18 6 6 6 29 26 24
10 Mechelen 18 5 5 8 22 33 20
11 OH Leuven 18 5 4 9 22 32 19
12 Lokeren 18 4 7 7 25 28 19
13 Lierse 18 3 7 8 14 25 16
14 Zulte Waregem 18 2 9 7 19 27 15
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 18 3 4 11 16 31 13
16 STVV 18 2 5 11 24 40 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
