Feb 11 Results and standings from the Belgian
championship on Saturday
Beerschot 3 STVV 2
Cercle Bruges 1 Mechelen 0
Kortrijk 2 Mons-Bergen 2
Lierse 2 Zulte Waregem 1
Racing Genk 0 Lokeren 1
Westerlo 1 OH Leuven 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 24 16 5 3 48 21 53
2 Ghent 24 14 4 6 53 27 46
3 Club Bruges 24 14 4 6 42 26 46
4 Standard Liege 24 12 8 4 34 25 44
5 Kortrijk 25 11 7 7 30 24 40
6 Cercle Bruges 25 11 7 7 31 28 40
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 25 10 7 8 48 36 37
8 Lokeren 25 8 9 8 35 35 33
9 Beerschot 25 8 8 9 38 40 32
10 Mechelen 25 8 7 10 34 42 31
11 Mons-Bergen 25 7 8 10 42 47 29
12 Lierse 25 6 9 10 22 33 27
13 OH Leuven 25 6 7 12 32 48 25
14 Zulte Waregem 25 4 12 9 25 32 24
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 25 4 5 16 23 45 17
16 STVV 25 2 7 16 27 55 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
Standard Liege v Anderlecht (1330)
Ghent v Club Bruges (1700)