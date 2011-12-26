Dec 26 Belgian championship results
and standings on Monday
Ghent 3 Westerlo 1
Beerschot 0 Lierse 0
Club Bruges 1 Zulte Waregem 0
Kortrijk 2 Standard Liege 0
Mechelen 2 OH Leuven 2
Lokeren 0 STVV 0
Racing Genk 4 Cercle Bruges 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghent 19 12 3 4 42 20 39
2 Anderlecht 18 12 3 3 36 17 39
3 Club Bruges 19 11 4 4 32 21 37
4 Kortrijk 19 10 3 6 26 21 33
5 Standard Liege 19 8 7 4 23 23 31
6 Racing Genk 19 8 6 5 36 26 30
-------------------------
7 Cercle Bruges 19 8 6 5 24 20 30
8 Mons-Bergen 18 7 5 6 34 31 26
9 Beerschot 19 6 7 6 29 26 25
10 Mechelen 19 5 6 8 24 35 21
11 OH Leuven 19 5 5 9 24 34 20
12 Lokeren 19 4 8 7 25 28 20
13 Lierse 19 3 8 8 14 25 17
14 Zulte Waregem 19 2 9 8 19 28 15
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 19 3 4 12 17 34 13
16 STVV 19 2 6 11 24 40 12
1-6: Championship playoff
7-14: Europa League playoff
15-16: Relegation playoff