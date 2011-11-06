Nov 6 Results and standings from the
Belgian
championship on Sunday
Cercle Bruges 1 Anderlecht 0
Standard Liege 2 Club Bruges 1
Played on Saturday
Beerschot 2 Mons-Bergen 0
Lierse 3 OH Leuven 1
Racing Genk 2 Kortrijk 2
Westerlo 2 Lokeren 4
Zulte Waregem 0 STVV 0
Played on Friday
Ghent 6 Mechelen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 13 9 2 2 26 10 29
2 Ghent 13 8 2 3 32 18 26
3 Cercle Bruges 13 7 5 1 18 11 26
4 Club Bruges 13 6 4 3 26 18 22
5 Standard Liege 13 6 4 3 16 17 22
6 Kortrijk 13 6 3 4 20 14 21
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 13 5 5 3 25 20 20
8 Mons-Bergen 13 4 5 4 25 22 17
9 Beerschot 13 4 5 4 24 21 17
10 Lokeren 13 4 3 6 19 21 15
11 OH Leuven 13 4 2 7 15 24 14
12 Mechelen 13 4 2 7 15 26 14
13 Zulte Waregem 13 2 6 5 11 17 12
14 Lierse 13 2 6 5 9 16 12
-------------------------
15 STVV 13 1 4 8 19 32 7
16 Westerlo 13 1 4 8 11 24 7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off