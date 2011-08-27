Aug 27 Results and standings from the Belgian
championship on Saturday
Ghent 1 Lierse 0
Kortrijk 4 STVV 0
Lokeren 0 OH Leuven 1
Mons-Bergen 3 Zulte Waregem 1
Racing Genk 0 Mechelen 0
Westerlo 1 Cercle Bruges 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghent 5 3 1 1 9 6 10
2 Cercle Bruges 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
3 Mechelen 5 3 1 1 7 6 10
4 Mons-Bergen 5 2 3 0 11 7 9
5 Club Bruges 4 2 2 0 10 4 8
6 Kortrijk 5 2 2 1 8 4 8
-------------------------
7 Standard Liege 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
8 Anderlecht 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
9 OH Leuven 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
10 Racing Genk 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
11 Zulte Waregem 5 1 3 1 6 7 6
12 Beerschot 4 1 2 1 7 7 5
13 Lokeren 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
14 Lierse 5 0 3 2 3 5 3
-------------------------
15 STVV 5 0 1 4 6 15 1
16 Westerlo 5 0 1 4 4 14 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 28
Club Bruges v Anderlecht (1300)
Beerschot v Standard Liege (1830)