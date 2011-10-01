Oct 1 Results and standings from the Belgian
championship on Saturday
Ghent 6 OH Leuven 1
Cercle Bruges 2 STVV 2
Kortrijk 1 Mechelen 0
Mons-Bergen 3 Lokeren 3
Westerlo 1 Zulte Waregem 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghent 9 6 1 2 22 12 19
2 Club Bruges 8 5 3 0 17 8 18
3 Anderlecht 8 5 2 1 14 8 17
4 Cercle Bruges 9 4 4 1 12 9 16
5 Kortrijk 9 4 2 3 11 7 14
6 Mons-Bergen 9 3 4 2 21 16 13
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 8 3 4 1 15 10 13
8 Standard Liege 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
9 OH Leuven 9 3 1 5 10 16 10
10 Mechelen 9 3 1 5 9 16 10
11 Zulte Waregem 9 2 4 3 9 13 10
12 Beerschot 8 2 3 3 13 13 9
13 Lokeren 9 2 3 4 10 11 9
14 Westerlo 9 1 3 5 7 16 6
-------------------------
15 Lierse 8 0 6 2 4 6 6
16 STVV 9 0 2 7 14 27 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Standard Liege v Lierse (1230)
Beerschot v Club Bruges (1600)
Racing Genk v Anderlecht (1830)