Nov 20 Belgian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Anderlecht 3 STVV 1
Club Bruges 1 Cercle Bruges 0
Played on Saturday
Kortrijk 0 Ghent 4
Mechelen 1 Zulte Waregem 1
Lokeren 1 Beerschot 1
Mons-Bergen 2 Lierse 1
Racing Genk 3 Westerlo 0
Played on Friday
OH Leuven 1 Standard Liege 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 14 10 2 2 29 11 32
2 Ghent 14 9 2 3 36 18 29
3 Cercle Bruges 14 7 5 2 18 12 26
4 Club Bruges 14 7 4 3 27 18 25
5 Standard Liege 14 7 4 3 19 18 25
6 Racing Genk 14 6 5 3 28 20 23
-------------------------
7 Kortrijk 14 6 3 5 20 18 21
8 Mons-Bergen 14 5 5 4 27 23 20
9 Beerschot 14 4 6 4 25 22 18
10 Lokeren 14 4 4 6 20 22 16
11 Mechelen 14 4 3 7 16 27 15
12 OH Leuven 14 4 2 8 16 27 14
13 Zulte Waregem 14 2 7 5 12 18 13
14 Lierse 14 2 6 6 10 18 12
-------------------------
15 STVV 14 1 4 9 20 35 7
16 Westerlo 14 1 4 9 11 27 7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)