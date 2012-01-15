Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 Belgian championship results and standings on Sunday. Anderlecht 3 Club Bruges 0 Zulte Waregem 1 Racing Genk 1
Played on Saturday Cercle Bruges 3 Westerlo 1 Mechelen 4 Mons-Bergen 1 Lierse 2 Ghent 1 OH Leuven 1 Lokeren 1 Standard Liege 6 Beerschot 1 STVV 0 Kortrijk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 20 13 4 3 40 18 43 2 Ghent 20 12 3 5 43 22 39 3 Club Bruges 20 11 4 5 32 24 37 4 Kortrijk 20 10 4 6 26 21 34 5 Standard Liege 20 9 7 4 29 24 34 6 Cercle Bruges 20 9 6 5 27 21 33 ------------------------- 7 Racing Genk 20 8 7 5 37 27 31 8 Mons-Bergen 20 7 6 7 36 36 27 9 Beerschot 20 6 7 7 30 32 25 10 Mechelen 20 6 6 8 28 36 24 11 OH Leuven 20 5 6 9 25 35 21 12 Lokeren 20 4 9 7 26 29 21 13 Lierse 20 4 8 8 16 26 20 14 Zulte Waregem 20 2 10 8 20 29 16 ------------------------- 15 Westerlo 20 3 4 13 18 37 13 16 STVV 20 2 7 11 24 40 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.