Nov 26 Results and standings from the Belgian championship on Saturday Beerschot 0 Kortrijk 1 Cercle Bruges 1 Lokeren 1 Lierse 0 Club Bruges 1 STVV 2 OH Leuven 1 Westerlo 2 Mons-Bergen 1 Zulte Waregem 2 Anderlecht 3

Played on Friday Standard Liege 3 Mechelen 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 15 11 2 2 32 13 35 2 Ghent 14 9 2 3 36 18 29 3 Club Bruges 15 8 4 3 28 18 28 4 Standard Liege 15 8 4 3 22 20 28 5 Cercle Bruges 15 7 6 2 19 13 27 6 Kortrijk 15 7 3 5 21 18 24 ------------------------- 7 Racing Genk 14 6 5 3 28 20 23 8 Mons-Bergen 15 5 5 5 28 25 20 9 Beerschot 15 4 6 5 25 23 18 10 Lokeren 15 4 5 6 21 23 17 11 Mechelen 15 4 3 8 18 30 15 12 OH Leuven 15 4 2 9 17 29 14 13 Zulte Waregem 15 2 7 6 14 21 13 14 Lierse 15 2 6 7 10 19 12 ------------------------- 15 STVV 15 2 4 9 22 36 10 16 Westerlo 15 2 4 9 13 28 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 27 Ghent v Racing Genk (1700)