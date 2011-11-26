Nov 26 Results and standings from the Belgian
championship on Saturday
Beerschot 0 Kortrijk 1
Cercle Bruges 1 Lokeren 1
Lierse 0 Club Bruges 1
STVV 2 OH Leuven 1
Westerlo 2 Mons-Bergen 1
Zulte Waregem 2 Anderlecht 3
Played on Friday
Standard Liege 3 Mechelen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 15 11 2 2 32 13 35
2 Ghent 14 9 2 3 36 18 29
3 Club Bruges 15 8 4 3 28 18 28
4 Standard Liege 15 8 4 3 22 20 28
5 Cercle Bruges 15 7 6 2 19 13 27
6 Kortrijk 15 7 3 5 21 18 24
-------------------------
7 Racing Genk 14 6 5 3 28 20 23
8 Mons-Bergen 15 5 5 5 28 25 20
9 Beerschot 15 4 6 5 25 23 18
10 Lokeren 15 4 5 6 21 23 17
11 Mechelen 15 4 3 8 18 30 15
12 OH Leuven 15 4 2 9 17 29 14
13 Zulte Waregem 15 2 7 6 14 21 13
14 Lierse 15 2 6 7 10 19 12
-------------------------
15 STVV 15 2 4 9 22 36 10
16 Westerlo 15 2 4 9 13 28 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Ghent v Racing Genk (1700)