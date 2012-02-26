Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Sunday Lierse 0 Anderlecht 0 Racing Genk 3 Club Bruges 0 Standard Liege 0 STVV 0 Saturday, February 25 Ghent 2 Mons-Bergen 0 Beerschot 2 OH Leuven 1 Cercle Bruges 1 Zulte Waregem 0 Kortrijk 2 Lokeren 5 Westerlo 1 Mechelen 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 27 18 6 3 53 23 60 2 Club Bruges 27 16 4 7 47 31 52 3 Ghent 27 15 5 7 57 31 50 4 Cercle Bruges 27 13 7 7 35 30 46 5 Standard Liege 27 12 9 6 37 31 45 6 Racing Genk 27 12 7 8 53 37 43 ------------------------- 7 Kortrijk 27 11 7 9 33 31 40 8 Mechelen 27 10 7 10 39 44 37 9 Lokeren 27 9 10 8 41 38 37 10 Beerschot 27 9 8 10 41 43 35 11 Mons-Bergen 27 7 8 12 43 51 29 12 Lierse 27 6 11 10 23 34 29 13 Zulte Waregem 27 5 12 10 29 35 27 14 OH Leuven 27 6 7 14 35 53 25 ------------------------- 15 Westerlo 27 4 5 18 25 51 17 16 STVV 27 2 9 16 28 56 15 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off