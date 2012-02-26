Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Belgian championship matches on Sunday
Lierse 0 Anderlecht 0
Racing Genk 3 Club Bruges 0
Standard Liege 0 STVV 0
Saturday, February 25
Ghent 2 Mons-Bergen 0
Beerschot 2 OH Leuven 1
Cercle Bruges 1 Zulte Waregem 0
Kortrijk 2 Lokeren 5
Westerlo 1 Mechelen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 27 18 6 3 53 23 60
2 Club Bruges 27 16 4 7 47 31 52
3 Ghent 27 15 5 7 57 31 50
4 Cercle Bruges 27 13 7 7 35 30 46
5 Standard Liege 27 12 9 6 37 31 45
6 Racing Genk 27 12 7 8 53 37 43
-------------------------
7 Kortrijk 27 11 7 9 33 31 40
8 Mechelen 27 10 7 10 39 44 37
9 Lokeren 27 9 10 8 41 38 37
10 Beerschot 27 9 8 10 41 43 35
11 Mons-Bergen 27 7 8 12 43 51 29
12 Lierse 27 6 11 10 23 34 29
13 Zulte Waregem 27 5 12 10 29 35 27
14 OH Leuven 27 6 7 14 35 53 25
-------------------------
15 Westerlo 27 4 5 18 25 51 17
16 STVV 27 2 9 16 28 56 15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off