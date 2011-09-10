Sept 10 Belgian championship results and
standings on Saturday.
Cercle Bruges 2 Beerschot 1
Lierse 1 Lokeren 1
OH Leuven 3 Mons-Bergen 1
Standard Liege 1 Westerlo 0
Played on Friday
STVV 3 Racing Genk 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cercle Bruges 6 4 1 1 10 7 13
2 Standard Liege 6 3 2 1 10 7 11
3 Ghent 5 3 1 1 9 6 10
4 Mechelen 5 3 1 1 7 6 10
5 OH Leuven 6 3 0 3 8 7 9
6 Club Bruges 5 2 3 0 11 5 9
-------------------------
7 Mons-Bergen 6 2 3 1 12 10 9
8 Racing Genk 6 2 3 1 11 9 9
9 Kortrijk 5 2 2 1 8 4 8
10 Anderlecht 5 2 2 1 8 6 8
11 Beerschot 6 1 3 2 9 10 6
12 Zulte Waregem 5 1 3 1 6 7 6
13 Lokeren 6 1 2 3 4 6 5
14 Lierse 6 0 4 2 4 6 4
-------------------------
15 STVV 6 0 1 5 9 19 1
16 Westerlo 6 0 1 5 4 15 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Anderlecht v Kortrijk (1600)
Mechelen v Club Bruges (1600)
Zulte Waregem v Ghent (1830)
