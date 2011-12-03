Dec 3 Results and standings from the Belgian championship on Saturday Cercle Bruges 1 Kortrijk 2 Lierse 2 Mechelen 2 STVV 2 Mons-Bergen 3 Westerlo 0 Club Bruges 1 Zulte Waregem 1 Lokeren 1

Played on Friday Beerschot 2 Racing Genk 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anderlecht 15 11 2 2 32 13 35 2 Ghent 15 10 2 3 38 18 32 3 Club Bruges 16 9 4 3 29 18 31 4 Standard Liege 15 8 4 3 22 20 28 5 Kortrijk 16 8 3 5 23 19 27 6 Cercle Bruges 16 7 6 3 20 15 27 ------------------------- 7 Mons-Bergen 16 6 5 5 31 27 23 8 Racing Genk 16 6 5 5 28 24 23 9 Beerschot 16 5 6 5 27 23 21 10 Lokeren 16 4 6 6 22 24 18 11 Mechelen 16 4 4 8 20 32 16 12 OH Leuven 15 4 2 9 17 29 14 13 Zulte Waregem 16 2 8 6 15 22 14 14 Lierse 16 2 7 7 12 21 13 ------------------------- 15 STVV 16 2 4 10 24 39 10 16 Westerlo 16 2 4 10 13 29 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Europa League play-off 15-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 4 Anderlecht v OH Leuven (1330) Standard Liege v Ghent (1700)