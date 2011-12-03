Dec 3 Results and standings from the Belgian
championship on Saturday
Cercle Bruges 1 Kortrijk 2
Lierse 2 Mechelen 2
STVV 2 Mons-Bergen 3
Westerlo 0 Club Bruges 1
Zulte Waregem 1 Lokeren 1
Played on Friday
Beerschot 2 Racing Genk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht 15 11 2 2 32 13 35
2 Ghent 15 10 2 3 38 18 32
3 Club Bruges 16 9 4 3 29 18 31
4 Standard Liege 15 8 4 3 22 20 28
5 Kortrijk 16 8 3 5 23 19 27
6 Cercle Bruges 16 7 6 3 20 15 27
-------------------------
7 Mons-Bergen 16 6 5 5 31 27 23
8 Racing Genk 16 6 5 5 28 24 23
9 Beerschot 16 5 6 5 27 23 21
10 Lokeren 16 4 6 6 22 24 18
11 Mechelen 16 4 4 8 20 32 16
12 OH Leuven 15 4 2 9 17 29 14
13 Zulte Waregem 16 2 8 6 15 22 14
14 Lierse 16 2 7 7 12 21 13
-------------------------
15 STVV 16 2 4 10 24 39 10
16 Westerlo 16 2 4 10 13 29 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 4
Anderlecht v OH Leuven (1330)
Standard Liege v Ghent (1700)