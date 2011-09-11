Sept 11 Belgian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Anderlecht 2 Kortrijk 0
Mechelen 1 Club Bruges 2
Zulte Waregem 1 Ghent 3
Played on Saturday
Cercle Bruges 2 Beerschot 1
Lierse 1 Lokeren 1
OH Leuven 3 Mons-Bergen 1
Standard Liege 1 Westerlo 0
Played on Friday
STVV 3 Racing Genk 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghent 6 4 1 1 12 7 13
2 Cercle Bruges 6 4 1 1 10 7 13
3 Club Bruges 6 3 3 0 13 6 12
4 Anderlecht 6 3 2 1 10 6 11
5 Standard Liege 6 3 2 1 10 7 11
6 Mechelen 6 3 1 2 8 8 10
-------------------------
7 OH Leuven 6 3 0 3 8 7 9
8 Mons-Bergen 6 2 3 1 12 10 9
9 Racing Genk 6 2 3 1 11 9 9
10 Kortrijk 6 2 2 2 8 6 8
11 Beerschot 6 1 3 2 9 10 6
12 Zulte Waregem 6 1 3 2 7 10 6
13 Lokeren 6 1 2 3 4 6 5
14 Lierse 6 0 4 2 4 6 4
-------------------------
15 STVV 6 0 1 5 9 19 1
16 Westerlo 6 0 1 5 4 15 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Europa League play-off
15-16: Relegation play-off
