Feb 7 Professional football in eastern
Europe is struggling with a "terrifying lack of respect" for the
rights of players who are being exposed to increasing violence,
racism and match-fixing, according to a report issued on
Tuesday.
FIFPro, the global union for professional players, revealed
their findings in what they have called The Black Book Eastern
Europe, after a survey of nearly 3,400 players in mainly eastern
Europe with others from southern Europe adding their voices to a
survey that makes astonishingly sombre reading.
FIFPro, who published the report in Brussels, says there is
"an urgent need" to improve the legal position of professional
players in eastern Europe.
The report concludes that almost a quarter of players (23.6
per cent) are aware of match-fixing in their league and that in
Russia, hosts of the 2018 World Cup finals, the figure is as
high as 43.5 percent.
Turkey is currently engulfed in a serious match-fixing
scandal while many other cases have come to light in other
eastern European countries.
Director Anthony Higgins said the results were worrying.
"They are a massive wake-up call for football, including in
Western Europe," he said. "In the east, players regularly
discover they are not paid by their clubs and then find
themselves being targeted by corrupt influences. They are
vulnerable."
The report indicates a link between non-payment of player
salaries and match-fixing. Of the 41 per cent of players whose
salaries have not been paid on time, more than half were
approached to consider cheating.
One in nine of the players polled have been the victim of a
violent act with some attacked by coaches and other by fans.
Over nine per cent of players reported examples of racism or
other forms of discrimination - mainly from supporters. Of those
who said they had been the victims of racism, 65.3 per cent said
it was caused by fans.
In a statement FIFPro said the findings of the report
indicated a "terrifying lack of respect for players".
"The professional footballer, in eastern Europe, must fight
for his rights, because a large number of the employers are not
so particular about their obligations, FIFPro said.
"The most essential condition for professional football is
that a football player is paid by his club. But of the 3,357
professional footballers who cooperated in this study, 41.4
percent do not have their salaries paid on time.
"5.5 percent of all players have to wait more than six
months to receive their salary. 2.2 percent have even had to
wait more than a year for their salary arrears to be paid or are
still waiting for that to happen.
"According to a vast majority of the players (92.9 per
cent), the clubs claim they cannot pay because they lack the
finances.
"For the sake of clarity: not all professional players are
millionaires or earn hundreds of thousands of Euros.
"The vast majority of the players who participated in this
study earn (at most) an average income and are not financially
independent."
The report concluded with a blunt message:
"On average, it means that in each team that comes onto the
field, there is at least one player who has been a victim of the
aforementioned forms of mental or physical violence. That is
more than shocking.
"The current situation in Eastern Europe is unacceptable.
That should also be the case for every stakeholder in football.
If they are still not convinced, then FIFPro's Black Book
Eastern Europe should set off the alarm bells."
