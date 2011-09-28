SARAJEVO, Sept 28 A Bosnian Cup match between
neighbouring teams Velez and Zrinjski in the southern town of
Mostar was halted on Wednesday after Zrinjski fans invaded the
pitch and tried to attack Velez players, local media reported.
Trouble broke out after Rijad Demic scored for Velez in
extra time. Zrinjski fans broke through a fence and headed
towards the Velez players, who fled.
Zrinjski and Velez represent opposite sides in the
ethnically-divided town of Mostar, which is split into Croat and
Muslim-run sectors.
On Saturday, a Premier League match between Borac and
Zeljeznicar was halted after violence by Borac fans, who invaded
the pitch and threw stones and torches at rival supporters.
After that incident, the disciplinary committee of Bosnia's
football federation (NFSBiH) awarded victory to Zeljeznicar, who
had scored before the trouble, fined Borac 10,000 Bosnian marka
(5,000 euro) and banned spectators from their next three games.
(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Clare Fallon)