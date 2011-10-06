SARAJEVO Oct 6 Thursday's friendly between Zeljeznicar and Croatians Hajduk Split was called off after six people were injured in clashes between fans of the two clubs, police said in the Bosnian capital.

"Five soccer fans and one policeman were hurt (after) a group of Hajduk fans started a fight with local supporters near the Zeljeznicar stadium before the match," said Sarajevo regional interior minister Muhamed Budimlic.

"We are again witnessing violent behaviour from people who call themselves soccer fans."

One of the injured was in serious condition, according to Sarajevo hospital spokeswoman Biljana Jandric. The rest had mainly cuts and bruises.

Three vehicles were set ablaze before police managed to disperse the fans.

The friendly was arranged to mark the 100th anniversary of Hajduk and the 90th anniversary of Zeljeznicar. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela and Daria Sito-Sucic, editing by Tony Jimenez)