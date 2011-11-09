BERLIN Nov 9 Former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Christoph Daum, who had not worked since his club's relegation from the Bundesliga last season, has agreed to take over Belgium's Club Bruges, the German said on Wednesday.

Daum, who was Germany's coach-in-waiting in 2000 before a cocaine scandal blocked his expected appointment, has coached Cologne, VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen and has previously worked in Turkey and Austria.

Daum, who succeeds Dutchman Adrie Koster, told German media he had signed a deal late on Tuesday and would officially be presented later on Wednesday. He did not give details on the length of the contract.

Club Bruges are fourth in the Belgian championship with 22 points from 13 games, seven behind leaders Anderlecht. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Peter Rutherford)