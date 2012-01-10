SOFIA Jan 10 Bulgarian police arrested 14
soccer fans on Tuesday in connection with crowd violence at two
domestic league matches before the winter mid-season break.
Detectives had spent recent weeks examining evidence,
including pictures and video footage of the trouble, police said
in a statement.
Twelve fans, including a 31-year-old woman, were arrested
for violent disorder during CSKA Sofia's 1-0 win over bitter
city rivals Levski on Oct. 28.
The "eternal derbies", as matches between the two most
popular clubs in the Balkan country are known, have a history of
crowd trouble with police unveiling strict security measures
ahead of every game in recent years.
Two men were detained for using fireworks and pelting
players with broken seats during CSKA's 2-2 draw against
surprise leaders Ludogorets in the last game before the winter
break on Nov. 28.
Sofia police said further arrests were planned.
