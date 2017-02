SOFIA Aug 23 Bulgaria's Lokomotiv Plovdiv have been ordered to play their next home match at a neutral ground following crowd trouble during their league game at Chernomorets Burgas on Saturday.

The Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) disciplinary commission also fined Lokomotiv 6,000 levs ($4,425) on Tuesday after Lokomotiv fans threw objects, including bottles, on to the pitch, injuring referee Nikolay Yordanov.

Lokomotiv, Bulgarian champions in 2004, lost 2-0 at Chernomorets and are ninth in the standings with four points from three games. (Reporting By Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)