BUCHAREST Oct 19 Manchester United striker
Dimitar Berbatov has refused to come out of international
retirement after several hundred Bulgarian fans made the trip to
Romania to urge him to change his mind.
"I didn't expect such reaction," said Berbatov, an unused
substitute in his team's 2-0 Champions League win over Otelul
Galati at the National Arena in Bucharest.
"I can't play for the national team if I'm not playing for
my club," he added, in a barely concealed plea to United manager
Alex Ferguson for more first-team football.
Berbatov, who boasts a remarkable international scoring
record of 48 goals in 79 matches, quit the national team in May
last year.
Bulgaria have struggled in his absence and scored only three
goals in the Euro 2012 qualifiers to finish bottom in their
group for their worst qualifying campaign.
"I would like to thank the fans, it was very pleasant. My
team mates wondered what was happening and I had to explain them
(about the noise from the stands)," added the 30-year-old.
Last season, Javier Hernandez overtook former Bulgaria
captain in the pecking order to become Wayne Rooney's preferred
strike partner at United.
Berbatov also has to fight for his place with 21-year-old
Danny Welbeck and former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker
Michael Owen.
"I want to get more chances because I know I can help the
team," Berbatov said. "I'll continue to give my best to earn my
place in the team."
(Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Alastair
Himmer)