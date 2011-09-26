SOFIA, Sept 26 Lothar Matthaeus was unsuccessful
as coach of Bulgaria because of his inability to communicate
with players, said striker Valeri Bojinov.
The German, who last September became the first foreigner to
coach Bulgaria since 1966, had signed a one-year contract with
an option for two more years but led the team to only three wins
-- two of them in friendlies -- in 11 games.
Bulgarian Football Union President Borislav Mihaylov
criticised Matthaeus for living outside the country for most of
the time, adding that it had influenced results and preparation
of the team. The BFU said his contract would not be renewed and
under-21 coach Mihail Madanski stepped in on a temporary basis.
Bojinov, who clashed with Matthaeus and was omitted from
the national squad several times in the last year, told Meridian
Match daily on Monday he was pleased the new coach was Bulgarian
and could communicate with players.
"It was a different story with Matthaeus, it was like a
broken phone conversation," said the Sporting Lisbon forward,
who has 33 caps.
"You're talking to a translator and you know that sometimes
such 'tactics' leads to problems. One didn't hear something,
others didn't understand something ... much of it was lost in
translation."
Matthaeus captained West Germany to their 1990 World Cup win
and has a record 150 caps but he has achieved limited success as
a coach with Rapid Vienna, Partizan Belgrade, Atletico
Paranense, Salzburg, Maccabi Netanya and Hungary.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Peter Rutherford)