By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, Oct 28 Levski Sofia coach Georgi Ivanov resigned on Friday after a 1-0 defeat at city arch-rivals CSKA as police clashed with fans at the end of a tense derby.

"I submitted my resignation, the owner will decide," said Ivanov. "Everything will be clear within two days. There's no way I can be ashamed of my work at Levski."

Title favorites Levski have already suffered four defeats in the campaign and lie fourth, seven points behind leaders CSKA

Following the game, Levski supporters clashed with police after demolishing part of the barriers at the Vasil Levski national stadium. The fans also invaded the athletics track, throwing bottles, metal sticks and other objects.

Police made several arrests with the national fan clubs' chairman Vladimir Vladimirov among those detained.

It had been a winning start for Dimitar Penev in his latest tenure as CSKA coach in what is the biggest fixture of the Bulgarian league.

Romania striker Ianis Zicu, the league's top scorer, was left unmarked following Boris Galchev's corner and made no mistake midway through the first half, taking his tally to nine goals.

CSKA returned to the top of the standings with 28 points from 11 games, followed by Ludogorets, who have a game in hand, and Chernomorets Burgas on 25.

Penev, who led Bulgaria to the 1994 World Cup semi-finals in the United States, was named CSKA coach for a fifth time last week and quickly showed his ability to mould a winning side.

"The most important thing is that we managed to unite the team," said a delighted Penev, who is the doyen of the league with his seven titles with CSKA as a player and three more as coach.

Levski regrouped after the interval and threatened to spoil Penev's party but their efforts were denied by Algeria keeper Rais Mbolhi and some desperate defending.

Levski's unhappy coach Ivanov had to watch the last few minutes from the stands after he was sent off by referee Tasko Taskov, who showed nine yellow cards during the match.