SOFIA Oct 23 CSKA Sofia will release coach Milen Radukanov and replace him with Dimitar Penev, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said on Sunday.

Penev, who led Bulgaria to the 1994 World Cup semi-finals in the United States, will sign his contract on Monday.

It will be his fifth spell as CSKA coach.

The announcement comes only five days before second-placed CSKA's clash with bitter city rivals Levski in the biggest fixture in the Bulgarian domestic league.

Penev, 65, also guided Bulgaria to their first European championship finals when they qualified for the 1996 tournament, won seven league titles with CSKA as a player and three more as coach.

Radukanov was named as caretaker coach of CSKA exactly one year ago, replacing Macedonian Gjore Jovanovski. He was appointed coach on a permanent basis several months later. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Timothy Collings)