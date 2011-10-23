(adds quotes, detail)

SOFIA, Oct 23 (Reuters)- CSKA Sofia will release coach Milen Radukanov and replace him with Dimitar Penev, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said on Sunday.

Penev, who led Bulgaria to the 1994 World Cup semi-finals in the United States, will sign his contract on Monday.

"All of you know CSKA's main goals - it's the title, the Cup and a good run in Europe," Penev told reporters at CSKA's Bulgarska Armiya stadium.

For Penev, named the Balkan country's coach of the century, it will be a fifth spell as CSKA coach.

The announcement comes five days before second-placed CSKA's clash with bitter city rivals Levski in the biggest fixture in the Bulgarian domestic league.

"We have a lot of quality players, but they're not in their best shape at the moment. But we have an important match against Levski and we have to prepare well," Penev added.

Penev, 65, also guided Bulgaria to their first European championship finals when they qualified for the 1996 tournament, won seven league titles with CSKA as a player and three more as coach.

He is known as a man of few words, but a master of tactics.

Radukanov was named as caretaker coach of CSKA exactly one year ago, replacing Macedonian Gjore Jovanovski. He was appointed coach on a permanent basis several months later.

Radukanov led CSKA to success in the Bulgarian Cup last season and to eight successive wins in the current campaign.

Last week, however, CSKA lost 2-1 to city rivals Slavia and drew 0-0 at Cherno More Varna.