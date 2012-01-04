SOFIA Jan 4 South Korea's Pohang Steelers
reached an agreement with CSKA Sofia to sign their Romanian
striker Ianis Zicu, the Bulgarian club said on Wednesday.
Zicu, who joined CSKA from Politehnica Timisoara in June,
was the Romanian league top scorer last season and leads the
Bulgarian league's scoring charts at the mid-season break with
13 goals.
The 28-year-old has signed a two-year contract with
three-times Asian Champions League winners Pohang. The deal
includes an option for two more years.
"I needed a new challenge and that's why I accepted this
offer," the Romania international told Bulgarian media. "Pohang
Steelers are one of the strongest teams in Asia and I hope to
help them to achieve more success."
Zicu became the second player from the Bulgarian
championship, joining Pohang in the last 14 months after
Lokomotiv Sofia's Ghanaian winger Derek Asamoah, who signed a
three-year contract in November 2010.
