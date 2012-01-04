SOFIA Jan 4 South Korea's Pohang Steelers reached an agreement with CSKA Sofia to sign their Romanian striker Ianis Zicu, the Bulgarian club said on Wednesday.

Zicu, who joined CSKA from Politehnica Timisoara in June, was the Romanian league top scorer last season and leads the Bulgarian league's scoring charts at the mid-season break with 13 goals.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year contract with three-times Asian Champions League winners Pohang. The deal includes an option for two more years.

"I needed a new challenge and that's why I accepted this offer," the Romania international told Bulgarian media. "Pohang Steelers are one of the strongest teams in Asia and I hope to help them to achieve more success."

Zicu became the second player from the Bulgarian championship, joining Pohang in the last 14 months after Lokomotiv Sofia's Ghanaian winger Derek Asamoah, who signed a three-year contract in November 2010.

