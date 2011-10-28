SOFIA Oct 28 Tactical master Dimitar Penev enjoyed a winning start to his tenure as CSKA Sofia coach with a 1-0 home victory over bitter city rivals Levski on Friday in the biggest fixture of the Bulgarian league. Romania striker Ianis Zicu, the league's top scorer, was left unmarked following Boris Galchev's corner and made no mistake midway through the first half, taking his tally to nine goals.

CSKA returned to the top of the standings with 28 points from 11 games, followed by Ludogorets, who have a game in hand, and Chernomorets Burgas on 25. Levski are fourth with 21 points.

Penev, who led Bulgaria to the 1994 World Cup semi-finals in the United States, was named CSKA coach for a fifth time last week and quickly showed his ability to mould a winning side.

"The most important thing is that we managed to unite the team," said a delighted Penev, who is the doyen of the league with his seven titles with CSKA as a player and three more as coach.

Levski regrouped after the interval and threatened to spoil Penev's party but their efforts were denied by Algeria keeper Rais Mbolhi and some desperate defending.

Levski coach Georgi Ivanov had to watch the last few minutes from the stands after he was sent off by referee Tasko Taskov, who showed nine yellow cards during the tense derby. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)