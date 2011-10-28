* Ivanov quits after fourth defeat of season
* Police arrest 44 after clashes with fans
(Adds detail)
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, Oct 28 Levski Sofia coach Georgi Ivanov
resigned after a 1-0 defeat at city rivals CSKA in a tense derby
which saw 44 fans arrested for clashing with police on Friday.
"I submitted my resignation, the owner will decide now,"
said Ivanov after the biggest fixture of the Bulgarian season.
"Everything will be clear within two days. There's no way I can
be ashamed of my work at Levski."
His title favourites have already suffered four defeats this
season and lie fourth, seven points behind leaders CSKA.
Levski supporters clashed with police, demolishing part of
the barriers at the Vasil Levski national stadium. Fans also
invaded the athletics track, throwing bottles, metal sticks and
other objects.
Police said national fan clubs' chairman Vladimir Vladimirov
was among those detained.
Local media reported that CSKA and Bulgaria defender Ivan
Bandalovski's car was torched in the Sofia district of Hadzhi
Dimitar. He missed the match through injury.
It was a winning start for Dimitar Penev in his latest spell
as CSKA coach.
ZICU GOAL
Romania striker Ianis Zicu, the league's top scorer, was
left unmarked following Boris Galchev's corner and made no
mistake midway through the first half, taking his tally to nine
goals.
CSKA have 28 points from 11 matches. They are followed on 25
points by Ludogorets, who have a game in hand, and Chernomorets
Burgas.
Penev, who led Bulgaria to the 1994 World Cup semi-finals,
was named CSKA coach for the fifth time last week.
"The most important thing is we managed to unite the team,"
said a delighted Penev who is the doyen of the league after
securing seven titles with CSKA as a player and three more as
coach.
Levski regrouped after the interval and threatened to spoil
Penev's party but their efforts were denied by Algeria keeper
Rais Mbolhi and some desperate defending.
Ivanov had to watch the last few minutes from the stands
after he was sent off by referee Tasko Taskov who showed nine
yellow cards.
Levski filed a formal complaint about the referee to the
Bulgarian Football Union after the match.
