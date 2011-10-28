* Ivanov quits after fourth defeat of season

* Police arrest 44 after clashes with fans (Adds detail)

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, Oct 28 Levski Sofia coach Georgi Ivanov resigned after a 1-0 defeat at city rivals CSKA in a tense derby which saw 44 fans arrested for clashing with police on Friday.

"I submitted my resignation, the owner will decide now," said Ivanov after the biggest fixture of the Bulgarian season. "Everything will be clear within two days. There's no way I can be ashamed of my work at Levski."

His title favourites have already suffered four defeats this season and lie fourth, seven points behind leaders CSKA.

Levski supporters clashed with police, demolishing part of the barriers at the Vasil Levski national stadium. Fans also invaded the athletics track, throwing bottles, metal sticks and other objects.

Police said national fan clubs' chairman Vladimir Vladimirov was among those detained.

Local media reported that CSKA and Bulgaria defender Ivan Bandalovski's car was torched in the Sofia district of Hadzhi Dimitar. He missed the match through injury.

It was a winning start for Dimitar Penev in his latest spell as CSKA coach.

ZICU GOAL

Romania striker Ianis Zicu, the league's top scorer, was left unmarked following Boris Galchev's corner and made no mistake midway through the first half, taking his tally to nine goals.

CSKA have 28 points from 11 matches. They are followed on 25 points by Ludogorets, who have a game in hand, and Chernomorets Burgas.

Penev, who led Bulgaria to the 1994 World Cup semi-finals, was named CSKA coach for the fifth time last week.

"The most important thing is we managed to unite the team," said a delighted Penev who is the doyen of the league after securing seven titles with CSKA as a player and three more as coach.

Levski regrouped after the interval and threatened to spoil Penev's party but their efforts were denied by Algeria keeper Rais Mbolhi and some desperate defending.

Ivanov had to watch the last few minutes from the stands after he was sent off by referee Tasko Taskov who showed nine yellow cards.

Levski filed a formal complaint about the referee to the Bulgarian Football Union after the match. (To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more soccer)