SOFIA Feb 2 CSKA Sofia have terminated
the contract of former Real Madrid defender Carlos Diogo only 15
days after the Uruguayan international agreed a deal until the
end of the season with the 31-times Bulgarian champions.
The 28-year-old, a regular starter at La Liga team Real
Zaragoza last season, told CSKA he wanted to continue his career
in Brazil.
"We see no reason to keep him in Bulgaria against his wish,"
CSKA's chief executive Ventsislav Zhivkov told reporters on
Thursday.
After signing last month, Diogo, capped 23 times by Uruguay,
had posed for photographers holding the red CSKA shirt, saying
he was "proud to sign for Bulgaria's Real Madrid".
Diogo moved from Argentine side River Plate to Real Madrid
in 2005 but was given few opportunities in the first team at the
Bernabeu.
Local media reported that Diogo will most probably move to
Palmeiras, coached by World Cup winner Luiz Felipe Scolari.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)