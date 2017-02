SOFIA, March 5 Former Bulgaria coach Stoycho Mladenov is to return for a third stint as coach of CSKA Sofia, the Bulgarian club said on Monday.

"Mladenov is a coach who won the title in his previous spells at CSKA and we hope he'll continue to be as successful," CSKA chairman Dimitar Borisov told reporters. "Last time he won it by a 16-point margin."

Mladenov will replace Dimitar Penev, Bulgaria's coach of the century, who was released after CSKA's 2-0 loss at Chernomorets Burgas on Sunday - the team's first match after the domestic league's winter break. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)