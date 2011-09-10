SOFIA, Sept 10 European soccer's governing body UEFA have fined Levski Sofia 21,000 euros ($30,000) because of crowd trouble in their Europa League matches against Slovakia's Spartak Trnava, the Bulgarian club said on Saturday.

UEFA's disciplinary commission fined the Sofia-based side 20,000 euros after Spartak keeper Martin Raska was targeted seven times with a laser beamed from the crowd in the 2-1 home win on July 28 as some fans also threw seats onto the field in the closing stages of the match at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium.

The 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski were ordered to pay another 1,000 euros because of their fans' improper behavior in the return match in Slovakia on Aug. 4.

(Reporting By Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ian Ransom)