SOFIA, Sept 10 European soccer's governing body
UEFA have fined Levski Sofia 21,000 euros ($30,000) because of
crowd trouble in their Europa League matches against Slovakia's
Spartak Trnava, the Bulgarian club said on Saturday.
UEFA's disciplinary commission fined the Sofia-based side
20,000 euros after Spartak keeper Martin Raska was targeted
seven times with a laser beamed from the crowd in the 2-1 home
win on July 28 as some fans also threw seats onto the field in
the closing stages of the match at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium.
The 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski were ordered to pay
another 1,000 euros because of their fans' improper behavior in
the return match in Slovakia on Aug. 4.
