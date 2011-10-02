(Fixes typo in headline)

SOFIA Oct 2 Bulgarian league leaders Ludogorets want foreign referees to officiate their games against "the big guns" in the club's first top-flight season to avoid biased refereeing.

"We want foreign referees to take charge in our matches against teams that are considered to be subscribed to top places," Ludogorets, who lead the standings with 22 points from eight matches, said in a statement.

Unbeaten Ludogorets, based in Razgrad -- a town with a population of less than 35,000 -- claim there has been biased refereeing during their last two league games.

Last week, Ludogorets, who were in the domestic league's third division two years ago, beat the 26-times champions Levski Sofia 2-1 while they needed a goal deep in the stoppage time to grab a 1-0 win at lowly Botev Vratsa on Friday.

The Razgrad-based club critisised Alexander Kostadinov's refereeing during their match against Botev, adding that "muscle-bound men, armed with pistols" entered the referees' dressing room at halftime.

"We want to make sure that if any of the two teams is harmed, it will be because of human error and not intentional," the club said.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) was not immediately available for comment.

Several referees have said recently there is widespread pressure on match officials to manipulate games in Bulgaria.