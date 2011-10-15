SOFIA Oct 15 CSKA Sofia slumped to their first defeat of the season in the Bulgarian championship when they were beaten 2-1 by midtable city rivals Slavia on Saturday.

Promoted Ludogorets, based in Razgrad -- a town with a population of less than 35,000 -- came from behind to thrash Minyor Pernik 4-1 to return to the top of the standings.

Unbeaten Ludogorets, who were in the domestic third division two years ago, have 25 points from nine games. CSKA are second with 24 points while champions Litex Lovech moved up to third after a goalless home draw against lowly Montana.

Slavia, the oldest Sofia club, notched their first win at CSKA in nine years thanks to an early strike from veteran midfielder Iliya Iliev and a well-taken penalty by striker Nikolay Bozhov midway through the first half.

The 31-times champions CSKA, who lost their 100 percent record in the league, grabbed a late consolation when Romania striker Ianis Zicu netted his eighth league goal with a fine volley from close range.

"We saw a parody of refereeing," CSKA's chief executive, Ventsislav Zhivkov, told reporters. "Slavia were not the better team on the field, they beat us with the help of the referees."

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Stephen Wood)