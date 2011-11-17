SOFIA Nov 17 An illegal border crossing
helped secure Bulgaria's famous 2-1 win over France in 1993
which set up their impressive run to the World Cup semi-finals
in the United States the following year.
The Balkan country clinched victory in Paris in the last
minute when Emil Kostadinov scored from Luboslav Penev's pass
but midfielder Zlatko Yankov revealed that the duo had entered
France without the necessary visas.
"This story sounds like a legend now but it's true," Yankov,
capped by Bulgaria 80 times between 1990 and 1999, told local
media on Thursday.
"They (Kostadinov and Penev) had visa problems and they
needed help from our keeper Borislav Mihaylov and former
Bulgaria midfielder Georgi Georgiev, who were playing for the
French club Mulhouse at that time, to join us in Paris."
"Kostadinov and Penev sneaked across the border between
Germany and France in a car driven by Georgiev as the two
Mulhouse players deliberately chose a border-post with low
security."
France coach Gerard Houllier blamed winger David Ginola for
misplacing a cross which allowed Bulgaria to launch the decisive
counter attack and Yankov agreed with the former Liverpool
manager.
"We're just waiting for the referee to blow the final
whistle at that moment," said Yankov, who now works as
Chernomorets Burgas's sporting director.
"We and even our coaching staff on the bench were convinced
that it's over and nothing more can be done.
"Ginola could've done better -- to waste some time and it
should've been the end of the match. But he probably thought
they could win the game," he added.
Only a month before the match at the Parc des Princes,
France looked sure of a place in the finals with two home games
to play against Israel and Bulgaria but they lost both to goals
scored in the dying minutes.
"The French look sick after the game, nobody could believe
what happened," Yankov said. "I remember the face of Jean-Pierre
Papin. He was so pale, he looked like he was very ill."
