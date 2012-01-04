SOFIA Jan 4 Levski Sofia have suspended midfielder Marian Ognyanov after he was involved in a drink-driving road incident last month, the Bulgarian club said on Wednesday.

Ognyanov, who gained popularity after scoring against Chelsea in a Champions League match in 2006 at the age of 18, was found to be over the legal alcohol limit following the accident and now faces up to one year in jail.

"His offence is unforgivable, it's scandalous," Levski owner Todor Batkov told reporters. "So we decided to suspend him."

Ognyanov, whose contract with the Sofia-based club expires next year, was not available for comment but local media have already suggested his days at Levski are numbered.

The 26-times Bulgarian champions are keen to repair their tarnished reputation after several top players were involved in drink-driving incidents in recent years.

Malian striker Garra Dembele, now playing for German club Freiburg, was handed a suspended eight-month prison sentence last February while Moroccan defender Youssef Rabeh got a three-year suspended sentence in 2010.

Goalkeeper Bozhidar Mitrev and midfielder Luchezar Baltanov were also arrested for drink-driving but escaped going to jail. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)