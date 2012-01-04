SOFIA Jan 4 Levski Sofia have suspended
midfielder Marian Ognyanov after he was involved in a
drink-driving road incident last month, the Bulgarian club said
on Wednesday.
Ognyanov, who gained popularity after scoring against
Chelsea in a Champions League match in 2006 at the age of 18,
was found to be over the legal alcohol limit following the
accident and now faces up to one year in jail.
"His offence is unforgivable, it's scandalous," Levski owner
Todor Batkov told reporters. "So we decided to suspend him."
Ognyanov, whose contract with the Sofia-based club expires
next year, was not available for comment but local media have
already suggested his days at Levski are numbered.
The 26-times Bulgarian champions are keen to repair their
tarnished reputation after several top players were involved in
drink-driving incidents in recent years.
Malian striker Garra Dembele, now playing for German club
Freiburg, was handed a suspended eight-month prison sentence
last February while Moroccan defender Youssef Rabeh got a
three-year suspended sentence in 2010.
Goalkeeper Bozhidar Mitrev and midfielder Luchezar Baltanov
were also arrested for drink-driving but escaped going to jail.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)