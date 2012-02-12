SOFIA Feb 12 Leading Bulgarian clubs want the resumption of the domestic soccer league to be postponed because they feel the recent spell of cold weather has left many pitches unsafe.

"We'll request the first round of matches to be postponed," Kiril Domuschiev, owner of surprise leaders Ludogorets, told reporters on Sunday.

The Bulgarian championship is scheduled to resume on Feb. 25 after a three-month winter break with dozens of warm-ups called off due to heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

"It makes no sense to risk the health of the players as the pitches are not in playable condition," said Domuschiev, adding his team will prolong his training camp in the Turkish resort of Antalya by another week.

Second-placed CSKA Sofia have also urged local soccer authorities to postpone the league restart.

"We would like the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) to postpone it by a week," 26-times Bulgarian champions' coach Dimitar Penev said. "It would be a sensible decision."

Promoted Ludogorets, based in Razgrad - a town with a population of less than 35,000, earned the honorary title of winter champions after collecting 36 points from 15 games, leaving CSKA second on goal difference.

Levski Sofia, who are fourth in the standings, said it would be normal not have matches in such conditions but the BFU should take into consideration the national team, who meet Hungary in a friendly on Feb. 29.

Bad weather is also threatening the Romanian league's scheduled resumption on Feb. 25 with local authorities saying a delay is almost certain to happen.

The two soccer federations will announce their decisions next week. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov. Editing by Patrick Johnston)