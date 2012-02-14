SOFIA Feb 14 The resumption of the Bulgarian championship after a three-month winter break has been put back to next month because of the cold weather, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Tuesday.

"Due to the current conditions - heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, all the games of the 16th round are postponed," the BFU said in a statement.

The matches due to be played between Feb. 24 and 27 will take place between March 20 and 22.

Bulgaria's leading teams had urged the league to delay the restart, saying the recent spell of cold weather had left many pitches unsafe.

Ludogorets, based in Razgrad - a town with a population of less than 35,000, earned the honorary title of winter champions after collecting 36 points from 15 games, leaving CSKA second on goal difference.

Bad weather is also threatening the Romanian league's scheduled resumption on Feb. 25 with local authorities saying a delay is almost certain to happen. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)