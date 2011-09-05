SOFIA, Sept 5 Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) vice-president Yordan Lechkov believes Stilian and Martin Petrov should end their international careers in the wake of the national side's 3-0 home loss to England in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday.

"They have nothing more to give," former midfielder Lechkov, who scored the winning goal in Bulgaria's famous 2-1 quarter-final victory over Germany at the 1994 World Cup, told state television.

"They're successful players, they're millionaires but it is time for them to retire with dignity," he added of the 32-year-old midfielders, who are not related.

The experienced pair, who both play in the English Premier League, ruled out the possibility of retiring from internationals only last month.

"We have no intention of terminating our participation in the national team," they said in a joint statement. "We've always played with pride for Bulgaria we've tried to defend the country's honour."

Aston Villa midfielder Stilian Petrov is Bulgaria's most-capped player with 103 appearances, while Bolton winger Martin Petrov has scored 19 goals in 89 internationals since making his debut against England in a Euro 2000 qualifier in 1999.

Lechkov's statement came after coach Lothar Matthaeus dropped striker Spas Delev for indiscipline on Saturday while defender Stanislav Manolev said he would not play under the German again after he was overlooked for the England game.

Former Bulgaria captain and all-time leading scorer Dimitar Berbatov, who quit the national team last year, has accused Lechkov of creating tension within the squad and damaging morale with his constant criticism.

"I'm not in the national team because of some people in the BFU," the Manchester United striker, who scored 48 times for his country, told reporters. "They must go to make good.

"Nobody likes them. Lechkov is the group leader. He only knows how to criticise but he can't see what he looks like."

Bulgaria, who visit Switzerland on Tuesday, have five points from six matches in Group G of Euro 2012 qualifying and are almost certain of failing to reach next year's finals. (Reporting By Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)