SOFIA Nov 4 Levski Sofia former midfielder Nikolay Kostov has been appointed as club coach to replace Georgi Ivanov, who resigned following the 1-0 defeat by bitter city rivals CSKA in the Bulgarian league last week.

"I'm a little worried because I see that the team is going through a difficult period," Kostov told a news conference on Friday.

Kostov will be under pressure to quickly rebuild Levski, making them into a team capable of challenging CSKA, surprise package Ludogorets and champions Litex Lovech.

Levski had been considered title favorites but have suffered four defeats in 11 games this season and lie fourth in the standings, seven points behind joint leaders Ludogorets and CSKA.

"I've watched some of Levski's recent games and I was not impressed," added Kostov, 48, who has coached teams in Cyprus, Armenia and Ukraine in the last decade. "I would like to introduce a new methodology and a new way of work but I'm aware of the difficulties I'll face. I know we're not going to play like Barcelona but I'm confident that Levski will be among the main title contenders."

Levski owner Todor Batkov said Kostov had signed a contract until June 30 2012, and the club hoped to negotiate an extension.

Kostov will make his debut against Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Sunday in a match played behind closed doors after Levski were hit with a crowd ban because of fan violence following the CSKA match. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)