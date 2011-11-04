SOFIA Nov 4 Levski Sofia former midfielder
Nikolay Kostov has been appointed as club coach to replace
Georgi Ivanov, who resigned following the 1-0 defeat by bitter
city rivals CSKA in the Bulgarian league last week.
"I'm a little worried because I see that the team is going
through a difficult period," Kostov told a news conference on
Friday.
Kostov will be under pressure to quickly rebuild Levski,
making them into a team capable of challenging CSKA, surprise
package Ludogorets and champions Litex Lovech.
Levski had been considered title favorites but have suffered
four defeats in 11 games this season and lie fourth in the
standings, seven points behind joint leaders Ludogorets and
CSKA.
"I've watched some of Levski's recent games and I was not
impressed," added Kostov, 48, who has coached teams in Cyprus,
Armenia and Ukraine in the last decade. "I would like to
introduce a new methodology and a new way of work but I'm aware
of the difficulties I'll face. I know we're not going to play
like Barcelona but I'm confident that Levski will be among the
main title contenders."
Levski owner Todor Batkov said Kostov had signed a contract
until June 30 2012, and the club hoped to negotiate an
extension.
Kostov will make his debut against Lokomotiv Plovdiv on
Sunday in a match played behind closed doors after Levski were
hit with a crowd ban because of fan violence following the CSKA
match.
