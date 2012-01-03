SOFIA Jan 3 Bulgarian champions Litex Lovech have parted company with coach Atanas Dzhambazki after only four league games, the club said on Tuesday.

The Lovech-based side will hold a news conference on Thursday when former Bulgaria great Hristo Stoichkov is expected to be unveiled as the new coach with local media already reporting his appointment.

Dzhambazki was appointed Litex coach in October after Luboslav Penev left to take over the Bulgarian national team but led the four-times champions to only one win and one draw in four matches.

"Litex's management would like to thank Dzhambazki for his work and expresses its best wishes for success in his career," Litex said in a statement.

Litex, who have won the league for the past two seasons, are seventh in the table at the mid-season break, 11 points behind surprise leaders Ludogorets.

In an attempt to revive their title hopes, Litex's squad is undergoing a major overhaul with Albania midfielder Armando Vajushi becoming on Tuesday the sixth new signing after the end of the first half of the season.

Vajushi, 20, who was named Albania's footballer of the year, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract. Financially-powerful Litex have also signed four domestic players and Brazilian striker Marcelo Nicacio. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)